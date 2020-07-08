On Sunday, July 5, Lincoln City Police responded to a report of possible identity theft by two suspects at the Shearwater Inn.
Officer Tolzman arrived in the area a few minutes later and located the male suspect. The officer asked the suspect to stop, but the suspect instead started running away. During the foot chase, the suspect dropped a handgun from his waistband. When the officer caught up to the suspect, the suspect continued to fight the officer and resist arrest.
The struggle continued into the parking lot, where the suspect was able to create distance between himself and the officer. The suspect then tried to swing at the officer's head with a fist. The officer attempted to use a taser to stop the suspect, but the suspect’s girlfriend was nearby and punched the taser out of the officer’s hand and then hit the officer in the chest.
Officer Craig arrived to assist Officer Tolzman and Tolzman was able to retrieve his taser from the ground and deploy the taser after the male suspect continued to disobey commands. The taser deployment was successful and the male suspect was detained in handcuffs without serious injury.
The male suspect refused to identify himself, but was later identified as Daniel Lloyd Howton Jr, 40, of Salem and Portland. Howton also had warrants for his arrest out of Marion County and Multnomah County.
The female suspect/girlfriend was identified as Emily Ruth Huse, 28, of Vancouver, Wash.
During the investigation, officers learned the handgun dropped by Howton was reported as stolen from Portland in March of 2020.
Howton was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Attempted Assault on a Police Officer, Attempted Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Identity Theft, Interfering with Police, Disorderly Conduct II, Harassment and the two warrants. His bail was set at $262,500.00.
Huse was lodged at the Lincoln City Police Department for Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument. There will be other pending charges for interfering with the apprehension of Howton. The Lincoln County Jail denied entry to Huse due to COVID-19 procedures and she was issued a criminal citation and released later on 7/5/20.
The Lincoln City Police Department thanked the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, PacWest Medical, and North Lincoln Fire for their assistance during this incident.
Information submitted by Sergeant Jeffrey Winn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.