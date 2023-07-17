A wanted fugitive who allegedly gunned down a Lincoln City Police officer in 2011 is still on the loose, and now up to a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location and arrest of fugitive David Durham.
Durham is wanted for attempted aggravated murder after shooting Lincoln City Police Officer Steve Dodds multiple times in January 2011. In addition to the increased reward, the FBI, under its Regional Fugitive Program, will also be adding additional investigators with a concentrated effort to locate Durham.
Background
At approximately 11 p.m. January 23, 2011, Officer Dodds pulled over an SUV for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Durham, shot Dodds multiple times, critically wounding him, according to the FBI.
Durham then fled the area. A police chase ensued, and Durham exchanged gunfire with officers before abandoning his vehicle in Waldport. Durham disappeared and there have been no confirmed sightings since.
Dodds was flown to a medical facility in Portland for treatment.
“The fact that David Durham has been a free man for more than a decade after nearly killing a Lincoln City Police officer is unacceptable,” says Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “We are increasing this reward from $10,000 to $50,000 in the hopes that someone comes forward with information that will help us find Durham and hold him accountable for his heinous actions.”
“David Durham ended the career, and almost ended the life, of one of LCPD’s finest officers. We will not stop looking for Durham until he is in custody,” LCPD Lead Detective Charles Lane said.
“The FBI has worked in close partnership with the Lincoln City Police Department since the beginning of this investigation and we would like to express our gratitude to the FBI for their continued assistance with the investigation of this case," LCPD Lt. and Public Information Officer Jeffrey Winn said. “We hope that this additional renewed effort by the FBI will generate the tip that is needed to locate Durham and help bring closure to this case.”
Dobbs recovered from the shooting. He received a hero's welcome from family and community members at Taft high School on his return to Lincoln City in April 2011. Dodds later retired due to continued medical issues, according to Winn.
Local authorities obtained an arrest warrant for Durham in Lincoln County Jan. 27, 2011, charging him with dozens of counts—including four counts of attempted aggravated murder. The FBI obtained a federal arrest warrant on Jan. 29, 2011, charging Durham with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution (a federal fugitive warrant). Since that time, the FBI has assisted the Lincoln City Police in the fugitive hunt—providing resources, following up on potential leads, and assisting with publicity efforts.
Durham is known to possess survival skills. He was wearing full green camouflage at the time of his disappearance, as well as tan or dark boots and a dark-colored beret. In the past, he has expressed a desire to travel or is believed to have traveled to California, the Caribbean, and Thailand.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov, or call the nearest FBI office.
