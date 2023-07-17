A wanted fugitive who allegedly gunned down a Lincoln City Police officer in 2011 is still on the loose, and now up to a $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the location and arrest of fugitive David Durham.

Download PDF FBI Wanted Poster

Durham is wanted for attempted aggravated murder after shooting Lincoln City Police Officer Steve Dodds multiple times in January 2011. In addition to the increased reward, the FBI, under its Regional Fugitive Program, will also be adding additional investigators with a concentrated effort to locate Durham.

Officer Steve Dodds

LCPD Officer Steve Dodds as he returned in April 2011 to Lincoln City following medical treatment in Portland.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer activity?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.