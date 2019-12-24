Communities Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively (CHANCE) announced this week they would open the Emergency Warming Shelter Program at a temporary location: First Baptist Church of Lincoln City.
CHANCE recently was given a conditional use permit by the Lincoln City Planning Commission for their new location at 4488 NE Devils Lake Blvd. in North Lincoln City, to operate the emergency warming shelter overnight. However, the Planning Commission created a certain criteria for overnight operation that has yet to be met by CHANCE at the new location.
Earlier this year, the Lincoln City City Council adopted a revised city ordinance allowing for Places of Worship to operate temporary sheltering. In July, the City Council approved the ordinance, but stated Places of Worship must comply with the Oregon Fire Code and they put a cap on the maximum number of people who could stay at 50 in commercial zones, with a minimum of 35 square feet per person and a cap of 25 in residential zones, also with the 35 square feet per person minimum. An individual is also limited to 90 nights per year to stay at a temporary shelter.
With temperatures expected to dip into the 30s throughout this week, CHANCE stated First Baptist Church of Lincoln City, located at 1333 NW 17th St., would be open from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. through Friday.
The are currently seeking volunteers, who have been asked to call 541-272-6265 Extension: 453, if interested.
