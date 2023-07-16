The U.S. Coast Guard reports a stolen yacht has washed ashore south of Newport.
The 47-foot vessel came ashore near Lost Creek State Park late Friday night, July 14. A man aboard swam to shore and was treated by first responders, according to KOIN and KPTV news accounts.
