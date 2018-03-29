The community is invited to the Morgan Family Stage Ribbon Cutting from 12:30 to 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 7, at Regatta Grounds Park in Lincoln City.
The ceremony is part of Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department and The News Guard's The Day in the Park Community Days event from 12 to 3 p.m.
Dedication stones have just been installed along a short paved path to the stage in the grassy area of the park. Development of the Morgan Family Stage has been a community partnership.
Read more in the April 4 edition of The News Guard, and see more about the Lincoln City Community Days Celebration at thenewsguard.com.
