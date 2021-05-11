The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) is proud to announce the purchase of Blue Heron Landing.
The property and building, which is located at 4006 NE West Devils Lake Road in Lincoln City, is the former location of Blue Heron Landing Marina. Starting this summer DLWID will have, for the first time, permanent lakefront access to Devils Lake.
“This is the single most important transaction that the District has made since its inception,” says Board President Tina French. “Not only do we have our own lake access for the first time, but we also have a building where we can store our equipment and our customers can interact with staff. There is so much potential for this building to be an asset for DLWID and the community.”
At the April 2021 DLWID Board Meeting, the Board directed staff to execute a contract between the District and the owner of Blue Heron Landing for the purchase of the property. The District will agree to pay for the property, in monthly installments, over the course of several years.
District Manager Josh Brainerd says that the investment is worth it. “For over 30 years, the District has conducted operations on the Lake to ensure its health and safety,” says Brainerd. “However, during that same time, DLWID has never owned property on the Lake. This has made Lake access difficult, especially in emergency situations. Having district-owned property will allow staff to access the Lake easier and more efficiently, which will in turn allow us to continue providing quality services on the Lake.”
The District has seen a dramatic turnaround in its finances since Brainerd’s hiring in 2015. Brainerd, who is a Certified Lake Manager, upon being hired inherited a district budget in need of fundraising to meet increasing demands. In the course of four years, Brainerd has successfully implemented measures to bring the district budget, as well as the Lake, back to a healthy state
“We really need to thank Josh for helping us get our finances back on track,” says French. “It is because of his care with the budget that we were able to save up for the down payment on this purchase. Along with guidance from the Board, this was really a team effort.”
Starting in July 2021, DLWID will take possession of the Blue Heron Landing property, along with the building and docks. For updates on the project, please go to the District’s website at www.DLWID.org. Updates will also be posted to the District’s social media channels, which are Facebook at Facebook.com/DevilsLakeOR and NextDoor.
The Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID) was established in 1984 for the “restoration, maintenance, and enhancement of Devils Lake.” In 1988, property owners in the watershed voted to financially support the District with a permanent tax base. This ongoing support is budgeted each year to accomplish specific objectives that seek to meet the overriding mission of the District listed below:
• Improve and maintain the water quality in Devils Lake.
• Develop the environment for fish, wildlife, and humans in Devils Lake and its watershed.
• Increase recreational opportunities in and on Devils Lake.
• Recover and maintain safe and efficient navigation through Devils Lake.
• Ensure public access to Devils Lake.
• Increase public awareness and public education of Devils Lake.
For questions about the Blue Heron Landing project, please contact District Manager Josh Brainerd at Josh@DLWID.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.