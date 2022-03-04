North Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a crash at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, about 6.5 miles out Hwy 18. Dispatch quickly let the fire department know the vehicle was occupied and in the river.
Upon arrival, crews located a single vehicle still occupied about 30 feet down the embankment and about 10 feet into the river. The fast-moving current prevented the driver from getting out of the vehicle.
Crews were able to reach the driver utilizing ladders and water rescue personnel. The driver was placed in a personal flotation device and assisted to the riverbank on a ladder.
The driver was evaluated by Pacific West Ambulance who was on scene for the operation and released without injury.
Thank you to all who assisted with the rescue: Lincoln City Police Dispatch, Pacific West Ambulance, Oregon State Police, and Lincoln County Sheriff.
