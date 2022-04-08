City of Newport Water Distribution will be doing maintenance and pressure testing of water valves on Tuesday, April 12, in the area of Leaks High Road and SE 36th. Water service for about 30 customers in this area will be interrupted for the day.
Thank you for your patience and cooperation.
