The Bureau of Land Management's Western Oregon Resource Advisory Council is planning to meet March 30 to 31.
At the meeting the BLM will provide an overview of the Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act process and provide an update on recreation fee proposals. Title II funds support restoration projects that may not otherwise have been completed, such as the improved maintenance of existing infrastructure, enhancement of forest ecosystems, and restoration of land health and water quality. In turn, these projects create additional employment opportunities in western Oregon communities and foster collaborative relationships between those who use public lands and those who manage them.
Individuals, nonprofit organizations, organized groups and local governments are encouraged to submit funding applications for natural resource projects that benefit the lands in the 18 western Oregon counties: Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill.
The meeting will be held over the Zoom platform from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day on March 30 and 31. The meetings are open to the public, with a public comment period scheduled on March 30 at 2:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate in the Zoom meetings must register in advance of the meeting at: https://blm.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_pLpbh88OQmq55ry73zC-CA
The Western Oregon RAC meets multiple times a year and is one of several citizen advisory councils throughout Oregon/Washington. The RAC's 15 members are appointed by the Secretary of the Interior and represent a broad range of public land interests, including environmental, local government, recreation, timber and commercial activity. The Western Oregon RAC advises the BLM's Coos Bay, Medford, Roseburg, Northwest Districts, and parts of the Lakeview District.
For more information about the Western Oregon RAC, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.