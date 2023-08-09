Gray whales that spend their summers feeding off the coast of Oregon are shorter than their counterparts who travel north to the Arctic for food, new research from Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute shows.

Gray Whales Research

Both males and female gray whales in the subgroup known as the Pacific Coast Feeding Group are smaller than those in the larger group of Eastern North Pacific whales. The females average 3 feet (about 1 meter) shorter and males average 1.5 feet (half a meter) shorter, said the study’s lead author, K.C. Bierlich, a postdoctoral scholar in the institute’s Geospatial Ecology of Marine Megafauna Laboratory.

The Findings

The findings raise new questions about the health, behavior and management of the Pacific Coast Feeding Group.
Why the Differences?

Reduced size and length are common adaptations for animals when resources are limited, but the difference also could be attributed to an adaptation to the conditions of the region.
