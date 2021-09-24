As the sun came up on their last year at Taft High, Class of 2022 students were both sad for the end of their high school years and ecstatic about what their future may hold. This annual tradition had our Seniors gathered on the football field at 6:45 a.m. with donated Dutch Bros hot chocolate in hand as they watched the sunrise on their last year at Taft High.
Once in class, Taft students watched the long-awaited Welcome Back assembly which included the introduction of Student Council members, Administration, and some pep form the cheer team.
ASB rolled out the reintroduction of Spirit Points which students can earn by participating in various school activities and practicing positive behaviors. The rewards for the most spirited class include things like extended lunches and prize raffles.
Finally, Students joyfully lined up to get their pictures taken, ready to show off their best smiles and favorite outfits. Students and staff alike are rejoicing in our first full week together, and we can’t wait for what the year has in store for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.