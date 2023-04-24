It has been his passion for the past 14 years. Teaching.
“I feel like I am learning as well, because in my position, I have to update myself in English, math and any subject that I can be able to help the students. So, it is helping me grow and it is also helping them at the same time,” Gaspar Pedro said.
Pedro is the bilingual tutor at Taft high School. He said there is an increasing need for such tutoring.
“We are getting students, most are U.S. citizens who were born here, they’ve move back to Mexico, and they have come back here, and their English is really weak,” he said. “They need support so that they can go back into society. We have students that are coming for 9th, 10th and 11th grade and they have to try to learn basic English and it is a struggle for them.”
According to Pedro, the students are struggling with comprehension, math, it’s pretty much everything,” he said.
Pedro said the district strategy is to help the students feel comfortable in school and to help them “in any why that we can.”
“We tell the students, it is going to be hard, but it is doable,” he said. “It is important that they learn English so that they can go further in school to find a job or to adapt to our community.”
Pedro said there are more resources to help the students and their families are available in the community and through the school district and Oregon Coast Community College.
Breaking it into small pieces
At Taft High, each student is required to take a variety of subjects, including Science, Social Studies, Math, English and electives.
The Hispanic students attend regular classes and then they meet with Pedro.
“They bring me their work sheets and their notes, and I explain to them what they need to do,” he said. “What we want is for them to learn the concept. Because once you learn the concept, it could be inn English, or it could be in Spanish. That makes them feel like they have accomplished something, whether it is in English or Spanish, they are learning.”
For Pedro, each day can be a learning process for both him and the students.
“I take what we discussed the day before that they needed to learn and I study to understand,” he said. “The most important part is that I have to break it into small pieces, so when I meet again with the students, I work from the bottom, keep adding until I tell them the full concept. That’s how I learn. Small steps at a time.”
There are approximately 140 Hispanic students at Taft High School. Some of the students need overall subject assistance, while others need less tutoring.
“I am working mainly with the students who are coming here without knowing any English,” Pedro said.
During the student learning process, Pedro said he emphases the need to focus and look beyond school. I tell them they have to think family, job, and life. The good news is that most of the students, they graduate. And when I see them standing with their diploma, it is a good feeling that we have accomplished something together.”
A bilingual teacher also works at the middle school in Lincoln City and Taft High employs a bilingual front office employee.
Success story
Pedro described one student who was struggling with the language and learning efforts and felt that no one at his home cared about his success.
“In the end it is not who cares are your house, it is what you want to do with the rest of your life,” Pedro told the student. “If you don’t put any effort into the learning, you are not going to accomplish anything.”
Pedro said the student said he would do his best, and as it turned out, the student was able to overcome his learning struggle.
In another example, Pedro described a student who came to the Taft High School each day but said as she walked into the building it was as though she couldn’t hear. Lips were moving, but she didn’t understand what fellow students and teachers were saying. Pedro said that student was successful in going through the program.
Community message
“The message is, and I tell the students, they struggle so much and they work so hard, but in the end you will realize you have something that is very, very important,” he said.
Pedro also credited the Taft teachers and the Lincoln County School District for supporting the tutoring program.
Pedro moved to the United States from Mexico 30 years ago. His young daughter led him to the teaching career.
They had a pre-school program in Newport, but they didn’t have a teacher and they asked me to apply.
“I had graduated from high school and had two years of college, but I didn’t want to work at a school,” he said. “They told me that I could be closer to my daughter, so that is how I started. From there I went to the elementary school in Newport, and they transferred me to the high school about 10 years ago. I was a little bit scared, but here I am.”
Taft High School Principal Nick Lupo said having the tutoring program is an advantage for the entire community.
“Gaspar’s impact in learning how to get in touch with kids and support kids has been instrumental,” Lupo said. “He has been there with that extra support for the 10 years that I have been here, helping kids that you would think wouldn’t graduate. He has worked hard with them to help them pass classes and graduate.”
Lupo said the district’s efforts to provide such student tutoring and bilingual service representatives helps all the teachers stay positive. He said the school district is also reviewing additional options to help all student demographics.
Lupo also credited Pedro for having dedicated a room for the Hispanic students to use.
“They can go in there for study hall, to use their language, and to decompress from English,” he said. “It sounds weird, but that is a great place just to make sure that they can focus.”
There are 51 students in the English program at Taft, according to Lupo, and approximately 189 Spanish students.
“We have about 720 students at Taft High,” Lupo said. “About 25% of our population is Hispanic. That is huge.”
