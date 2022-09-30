Lincoln City resident Frank King likes to swim.
He set an inspirational mark in his 90s by swimming an average of 130-miles a year, according to Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) Member Service Specialist LoRee LaFon.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
FALL SPECIAL!!! Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
FALL SPECIAL!!! Get 20% Off a 1 year Online-Only subscription today!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Lincoln County Residents
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|Out Of County Residents
|$64.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The News Guard to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-541-994-2178 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Lincoln City resident Frank King likes to swim.
He set an inspirational mark in his 90s by swimming an average of 130-miles a year, according to Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) Member Service Specialist LoRee LaFon.
Over the past several years, King has been a regular at the Lincoln City Community Center Pool. And it will be at the pool that a celebration of King’s 100 years will be held.
LCP&R will host King’s 100th birthday party at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, during a public celebration at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place.
In a September 2015 News Guard article, featuring King during a mini triathlon at the Lincoln City Community Center Pool, King said he had joined the community center’s water aerobics program about 10 years earlier.
“I just started swimming once around the pool and then I began swimming laps and worked up to a mile,” he said. “Now, I swim a mile each Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
King said the swimming is what keeps him going.
“It’s either that or fall over,” he said. “It’s been a life change for me. I can do things I never thought I could do before because of the swimming.”
Friends and supporters watching King swim cheered him on as he finished the event.
LaFon took the opportunity to swim right along with King to show her support during the mini triathlon.
“It was fun to cheer him on,” she said. “Frank is a very inspiring person. He is my favorite workout buddy.”
Besides swimming all those laps in his 90s, LaFon said King also started piano lessons and rebuilt his house and workshop after it had been destroyed by fire.
“How many people get to start over at 98?” King stated after the loss of the home.
After serving in the Marine Corps, working in aviation, journalism and teaching careers, King became a resident of Lincoln County in August 1985, according to LaFon.
“He has been an ever-inspiring regular in the pool, walking indoors or outdoors, writing a column for the Lincoln City Senior Center newsletter and singing with the Lincolnaires,” she said.
During the public birthday celebration, members of the public are encouraged to add their name to the guest book and enjoy reading the timeline of King’s life, so far.
Cake and beverages will be served.
For more information, call 541-996-1248, or email llafon@lincolncity.org.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.