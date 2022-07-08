Lincoln County Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) staff will be at some upcoming farmers markets to hand out Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) vouchers to WIC clients.
• Newport Farmers Market Saturday, July 16, and Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to noon
• Lincoln City Cultural Center Sunday, July 17, and Aug. 7 (inside the building). 9 a.m. to noon
• Waldport Wednesday Market, July 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WIC will be partnering with the OSU extension at the farmers market.
The FMNP provides fresh, unprepared, locally grown fruits and vegetables to WIC participants to expand the awareness, use of, and sales at farmers' markets. A variety of fresh, nutritious, unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs may be purchased with FMNP coupons.
WIC Farmers' Market Fruit & Veggie Vouchers come in a $28 booklet to qualified clients. WIC recipients may spend their vouchers on fresh fruits and vegetables, from July through November 30, with authorized farmers at farm stands and farmers’ markets. WIC receives enough funding to offer Farm Direct checks to approximately 25% of enrolled WIC participants each year.
WIC is a USDA public health program designed to improve health outcomes and influence lifetime nutrition and health behaviors for nutritionally at-risk young families. The WIC Program provides supplemental foods, health care referrals and nutrition education at no cost to low-income pregnant, breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding post-partum women, and to infants and children up to 5 years of age, who are found to be at nutritional risk.
