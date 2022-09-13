Lincoln County will receive $1,164,924,20 from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for septic tank system replacements or repair damaged by the Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire.
The DEQ has selected recipients of approximately $5.2 million in funding for the projects to improve public health and water quality in areas affected by the devastating 2020 wildfires in Oregon. The Lincoln County funding will provide financial aid for up to 150 homeowners affected by Echo Mountain Complex Fire who are engaged in replacement and or repair of septic systems damaged by the wildfires.
DEQ’s new Onsite Financial Aid Program is able to award the grants using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and at the direction of the Oregon legislature.
The state agency selected proposals that will provide financial support in the form of grants to homeowners who have completed or are engaged in the process of repairing or replacing their septic systems.
"The projects will assist Oregonians in rebuilding and returning to communities while decreasing potential environmental pollutants from aging septic systems," a DEQ release states. "Information will be available on the homeowner resources page as the projects are developed."
The funding will also help homeowners affected by the Holiday Farm Fire impact area in Lane County and the Beachie Creek and Lionshead Fire in Marion County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.