Lincoln County will receive $1,164,924,20 from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for septic tank system replacements or repair damaged by the Echo Mountain Complex Wildfire.

Wildfire Devastation

The 2020 Oregon wildfires swept though entire communities leaving a wide path of devastation and destruction.

The DEQ has selected recipients of approximately $5.2 million in funding for the projects to improve public health and water quality in areas affected by the devastating 2020 wildfires in Oregon. The Lincoln County funding will provide financial aid for up to 150 homeowners affected by Echo Mountain Complex Fire who are engaged in replacement and or repair of septic systems damaged by the wildfires.

