Cleanup from the Echo Mountain Complex fire is moving into the second phase in the coming weeks as United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) crews finish up removing Household Hazardous Waste from home sites and other properties in North Lincoln County.
At the weekly Board of Commissioners meeting on Nov. 30, Lincoln County Council Wayne Belmont said progress is being made in the area as FEMA shifts to the next phase.
“They will have some boots on the ground for the step two of the clean up project, which goes beyond household hazardous waste and includes debris cleaning, some of the burnt out vehicles, soils with asbestos in them, hazard trees and various other things,” Belmont said.
Belmont said several residents have signed up for the no-cost debris cleanup that was announced by the Oregon Debris Management Task Force on Nov. 17. Home and business owners that opt into this government-led wildfire cleanup program will pay no upfront costs for any cleanup work. Additionally, no government agency – state, federal or contractor - will seek payment from any insurance policy unless it is specifically designated for debris removal or left over after the home or business is completely rebuilt.
Property owners will need to sign a Right of Entry form to allow cleanup crews onto their property. Cleanup crews will remove ash and structural debris, hazard trees, concrete foundations, and burned vehicles. To submit your Right of Entry form and for more information, visit wildfire.oregon.gov/cleanup or call the wildfire debris cleanup hotline: 503-934-1700.
Belmont also said money that the County has been meeting with survivors frequently and plans to continue doing that to find out what their specific needs are in the long haul, and how they can meet those needs. One issue has been finding housing solutions.
“A major focus for staff has been housing, both short term and long term,” Belmont said.
Earlier in November, the County received word that they would be approved for FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing solutions program. The forms of Direct Temporary Housing may include the provision of Transportable Temporary Housing Units. These units can be used for up to 18 months from the date of the disaster declaration (Sept. 15, 2020 through March 15, 2022) while survivors continue to work on their long-term housing plans.
One issue the County recently ran into is finding a location to potentially put these housing units. However, Belmont said Monday that the City of Lincoln City approved FEMA’s request to utilize the Fernwood development are in North Lincoln City. More information will be forthcoming on those plans.
The County has also been involved in talks between the Red Cross and the state to ensure a smooth transition when the Red Cross’ role in providing emergency sheltering ends at the end of December. Several other recovery projects are also in the works according to Belmont, and details will be coming soon.
