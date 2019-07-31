A nearly four-mile stretch of Highway 18 was closed Wednesday due to multiple wildfires according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The closure was about one mile west of the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 22 in the unincorporated community of Valley Junction. Although the highway has been reopened ODOT is still advising drivers to avoid that area near Spirit Mountain Casino if possible.
Yamhill Fire, Polk County Fire and Dallas Fire have been tending to the fire this afternoon and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue was dispatched for assistance.
Lincoln City residents have been advised to take different routes if they are heading inland including Highway 20 through Newport or Highway 6 through Tillamook.
Follow thenewsguard.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.