The heat wave stretching from the Pacific Coast line inland is heightening the wildfire concerns across Oregon.
North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews have been busy responding to small fires that could threaten homes and businesses along the beach.
"Last night we responded to 15 fires on the beach, several of them were attended and the people there were not aware of the burn ban," NLFR Fire Marshal Cody Heidt said. "This is pretty typical for us but the main concern is that we are about three to four weeks ahead of normal summer weather. It is dry and hot."
Because of the heat, the wind and continued dry conditions, a complete ban on all burning, including backyard fires and beach warming fires, took effect at noon Sunday, Aug. 13 in the NLFR district. The only exception to the ban are gas or liquid stove cook tops that can be shut off with a valve.
"We are just trying to reduce the danger and make it safer for our community," he said.
NLFR anticipates the complete ban will be lifted Thursday, depending on the weather conditions. Small cooking and warming fires could then be allowed again.
The public is encouraged to follow the latest fire regulations on the NLFR social media sites. The website is NLFR.org and the Facebook site is North Lincoln Fire & Rescue.
Anyone violating the burn ban could face fines, according to Heidt.
"We do have the ability to accessing fees for the cost of recovery and could also assess fines for property damage caused by the illegal burns," he said.
NLFR is using a $35,000 state grant to beef up staffing during the current heat wave danger. The grant allows the fire agency to add and pay volunteers.
"We have added two additional volunteers this week," Heidt said. "So, we are able to place them on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday."
NLFR regularly operates with paid 27 paid staff and 22 volunteers.
For more information about the burn ban, contact NLFR at 541-996-2233.
