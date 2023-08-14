Beach Fire

This fire burned rapidly across approximately three acres of the beach just south of the Inn at Spanish Head resort in May. A complete outdoor fire ban is now in effect within the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue district, which includes Lincoln City.

 Courtesy

The heat wave stretching from the Pacific Coast line inland is heightening the wildfire concerns across Oregon.

North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) crews have been busy responding to small fires that could threaten homes and businesses along the beach.

