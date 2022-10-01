Federal Funding

The funding is targeted to increase fuels treatment in areas with high wildfire hazard potential, helping to protect homes and businesses in the wildland-urban interface and public drinking water.

Oregon will receive $6.8 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding for wildfire prevention projects on 49,039 acres of land across the state.

The additional funding is intended to help complete fuels treatments on nearly 2 million acres nationwide this fiscal year, a substantial increase over the last year’s fiscal year, according to Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden.

