North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) fire crews responded to a reported quarter acre brush fire in the 3100 block of Schooner Creek Road in southeast Lincoln City early Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.
Initial reports are that the fire was quickly lined and contained. The cause of the blaze was undetermined, according to NLFR Marshal Cody Heidt. No injuries were reported and the blaze did not threatened any structures.
The heat wave stretching from the Pacific Coast line inland is heightening the wildfire conc…
