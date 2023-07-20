Flat Fire

The Flat Fire in southwest Oregon near Agnes reached 15,217 acres as of July 20. The cause of the fire that broke out July 15 has not been determined. Human activity has not been ruled out in the investigation.

 Courtesy from Dan Martin

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) reports a "specific increase in human caused fires" across the state this summer.

"The human-caused blazes range from campfires, escaped debris burning, industrial operations, folks working in the forest and we are also concerned about vehicles, such as RVs and trailers, dragging chains that can spark a fire," ODF Public Affairs Officer Derek Gasperini said.

