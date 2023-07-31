'Very High' Fire Danger
Country Media, Inc.

Beginning today, July 31, fire officials have raised fire danger from ‘high’ to ‘very high’ on the Siuslaw National Forest. The coast range is experiencing historically dry conditions with no measurable precipitation since May.

Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.

