Beginning today, July 31, fire officials have raised fire danger from ‘high’ to ‘very high’ on the Siuslaw National Forest. The coast range is experiencing historically dry conditions with no measurable precipitation since May.
Very high fire danger means that fires start easily from all causes, and immediately spread rapidly. Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.
This summer, Oregon has seen a dramatic increase in human-caused fire starts compared to last year. Human-caused fires are preventable and leave firefighters with less capacity to respond to lighting fires.
To help prevent human-caused fires, public use restrictions remain in effect. All campfires, charcoal or briquette fires, pellet fires, or any other open fires are prohibited outside of designated campgrounds under a Forest Order. There are exemptions for sand camping campfires in the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Sand Lake Recreation Area.
As fire restrictions change, information will be available on the Siuslaw National Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/siuslaw/fire. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @SiuslawNF for the latest updates. To report a wildfire, please call 9-1-1.
