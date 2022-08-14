Twelve firefighters from Lincoln and Tillamook Counties have return home safely without injury after battling the nearly 11,000-acre Miller Road wildfire in Wasco County.
The crew and several firefighting rigs were deployed Aug. 4 to the wildfire in Wasco County and returned to the central and north coast Aug. 7.
The local firefighters, which included members from North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR), Depoe Bay Fire, and Nehalem Bay Fire, were in charge of structure protection and fighting the wildfire, according to NLFPD Fire Marshal Cody Heidt.
The firefighters attack included responsibility for holding established fire lines, providing structure protection, executing triage of structures in the fire area, identifying threatened structures, survivability in the interface zone of structures, performing mitigation measures to prevent fire from destroying property, creating fire lines, and coordinating with other resources in an effort for full fire suppression.
Heidt said the duty facing the firefighters at the Miller Road wildfire was dangerous.
“Along with the heat and wind, the fire was moving quite fast,” he said. “Our crews are trained really well, so they were constantly aware of the wind shift and fire movement to make sure they knew what was going on with the fire.”
Heidt said the local fire districts are trained and prepared to be sent to other wildfires in Oregon when needed.
“We have several people on a list that that we rotate to make sure we can cover our district first, and then we can send people to the wildfires in other areas,” he said. “With the hiring of new firefighters and training of volunteers we can assist other agencies during such wildfire emergencies.”
NLFR has a team of 21 paid firefighters, 24 volunteers and three support volunteers.
Heidt said while the local wildfire danger is not as serious as other areas in the state plagued by drought and hot weather, conditions can rapidly change and the no burning regulations in place in the county remain in effect.
“We are going to see another warmup,” he said. “We don’t anticipate any burning up until early October due to the conditions. The danger is evident in the wildfire burn area that surrounds Lincoln City. Whole towns can go. It is not something that we should take lightly, even if we get significant rainfall. Always having defensible space around your home. Always be prepared to leave your house in a moment’s notice. That is very important and that goes year ‘round for any emergency.”
For more information about local fire regulations and fire prevention, contact your fire district or local fire department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.