Twelve firefighters from Lincoln and Tillamook Counties have return home safely without injury after battling the nearly 11,000-acre Miller Road wildfire in Wasco County.

Mobilization Team

Members of the Lincoln County firefighter agencies assembled Aug. 4 to leave for the Wasco County wildfire. The team returned Aug. 7.

The crew and several firefighting rigs were deployed Aug. 4 to the wildfire in Wasco County and returned to the central and north coast Aug. 7.

