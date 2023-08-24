Responding

To date, ODF has detected and responded to 705 fires limiting the burned areas to 4,757 acres on ODF protected lands that include the state forests.

 Courtesy from the ODF

On Aug. 24, 1933, the skies west of Portland were darkened by an enormous smoke column more than 40,000 feet high as a fire that had started in the headwaters of Gales Creek grew into what would become known as the Tillamook Burn.

The initial fire that had grown to 40,230 acres over 10 days, suddenly grew an additional 268,800 acres in only 20 hours. Fueled by low humidity and gale force east winds, this rapid expansion became known as “blow up day.”

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite spot in Lincoln City?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.