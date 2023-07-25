Details are emerging from the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners of a proposal to site two winter shelters in Lincoln County.
One would be located in Lincoln City and the other shelter would be in Newport.
According to a release from the Commissioners office, the shelters would provide a safe, supervised overnight abode to un-housed people for a full six months, with no temperature or weather condition requirements.
"The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners has long helped fund the efforts of local organizations operating winter shelter programs that open when the temperatures outside are forecast to drop below a certain threshold," the release states. "One problem with that approach is that forecasts are often wrong; and even temperatures higher than the threshold – usually 40 degrees – can pose a danger to people sleeping outside or in a vehicle, especially in the wet, windy conditions on the coast."
The Commissioners also point out it the release, that local organizations have largely relied on hotel rooms for use as shelter in recent years, which can be in limited supply depending on the number of visitors to the area. During late February’s snowstorm, all local hotels were booked due to a large annual event in Newport.
Looking beyond the shortfalls
With those shortfalls in mind, Lincoln County Board of Commissioners Chair Kaety Jacobson looked to the county's Health and Human Services Director Jayne Romero, who previously ran a shelter in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to help develop a solution.
“We know we face a serious crisis of unhoused persons in this county, even greater than the limited official counts reflect,” Jacobson said. “And our service organizations have long come to us and said the old approach isn’t working.”
At least hundreds of people sleep unsheltered in Lincoln County every night, the release states, including at least 700 children among them, sleeping outside, in tents, in cars, in hotels and “couch surfing” with friends and family.
Romero gave a presentation on the plans during the Wednesday, July 19 commission meeting.
The working plan envisions two shelter facilities, one in Newport and one in Lincoln City, with a full-time program coordinator overseeing both sites. Shelters would be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Oct. 1 through March 31 and be staffed by part-time workers. Volunteers would help bolster the ranks.
The county is currently hiring for the program coordinator, who will be under the supervision of the HHS Director, and it is working with the Housing Authority of Lincoln County to locate shelter sites. Anyone with suggestions for possible sites in Lincoln City or Newport is encouraged to contact the Board of Commissioners Office at 541-265-4100 or boc@co.lincoln.or.us.
“I am thrilled that we are finally at the point of being able to do this,” Commissioner Claire Hall said following Romero’s presentation.
“There are a lot of good reasons why it should be us to take the leap,” Commissioner Casey Miller said. “I’m confident we have the team to make this happen.”
Questions remain
The News Guard has reached out to the Commissioners with several questions that were not clarified in the release, including what criteria will be used to site the shelters, will there be a public comment period before decisions are made, how will the shelters be funded, and what mental and health services might be required at such shelters?
We'll provide the Commissioners' responses as we receive them here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
If you are interested in volunteering to help with the sheltering program or have questions, please contact Lincoln County Public Information Officer Kenneth Lipp at public_affairs@co.lincoln.or.us or 541-265-4100.
