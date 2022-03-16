Newport Police officers were in the lower level of city hall, and heard the fire alarm sound at 6:07 a.m. Monday, March 14. Officers checked the city hall main floor and noticed the smell of cigarette smoke.
Upon checking further, officers found a person, later identified as Nicole Carson, Tidewater resident, standing at the front door of city hall. Carson was holding the exterior door of the city hall open and smoking a cigarette. When Carson saw the officers, she ran from the area.
According to police, officers checked the remainder of city hall and found several items damaged, including a wooden sculpture, bench, tile floor, dishes, furniture, screen and books. Officers located a heavy smoke smell and found evidence of burnt items in the employee break room. Officers also discovered many items damaged had been thrown through the break room window.
Newport Fire Department arrived to assist and officers left city hall to locate Carson. She was located a few blocks away and detained. Carson admitted to accessing city hall by using a random number on the keypad at the main entrance of city hall. She indicated the code she used opened the locked doors. She said she went into city hall, which was closed and locked, where she admitted to damaging items and lighting items on fire.
Carson further admitted to pulling the fire alarm at city hall, and fleeing once she saw officers, police said.
Carson was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for burglary in the second degree, disorderly conduct, reckless burning, and criminal mischief in the first degree.
