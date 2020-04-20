On Friday April 17, at approximately 4:30 p.m., an Otis resident called the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to report finding a World War II era hand grenade in the garage of her late father’s house.
The complainant told deputies she and her husband were going through old boxes belonging to her now deceased father when they found what appeared to be an intact and live hand grenade.
Deputies responded to the residence and evaluated the device. Deputies confirmed the device was an original World War II era, MKIIA1 fragmentation grenade. The grenade was fully intact and appeared to be packaged in its original container.
Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and they secured the device. Oregon State Police Bomb Squad seized the device and will be conducting a more thorough investigation to determine if the grenade contained the necessary internal components to be deadly.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad for their assistance.
