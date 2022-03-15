The Newport Police Department received a call Monday, March 14, of a physical domestic disturbance at a motel in Newport. As officers were responding to assist, further information was relayed that a woman at the location had been stabbed in the neck.
According to police, officers arrived and a Newport officer contacted and detained a man who was in the parking lot, and told officers he was involved. The subject, later identified as Nicholas O’Connell of Newport, admitted to being involved in the stabbing.
Officers with Newport Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, along with Newport Fire and PacWest Ambulance, located the victim on a second story balcony. The victim was being assisted by citizens who were rendering aid to a large cut on the victim’s neck. The victim identified O’Connell as her attacker.
Further investigation revealed the victim and O’Connell were sharing a two-bedroom room at the location. Officers learned O’Connell had entered the victim’s room and cut the victim’s neck with a large fixed blade knife as she was lying on her bed, police said. O’Connell told officers he had attacked the victim with the intent of killing her.
The victim was transported to Pacific Communities Hospital by PacWest Ambulance, where she was receiving treatment.
O’Connell was taken into custody and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for the following charges;
Nicholas Patrick O’Connell
• Attempted Murder
• Assault 1
• Unlawful Use of Weapon
