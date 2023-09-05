Work crews have been spending the past few weeks developing a Poetry Path that will take visitors around the Lincoln City Cultural Center as part of the new Plaza.
“The Poetry Path is about creating an attraction, something meaningful and interesting, that also speaks to what we are as a people in Lincoln City, what we value, and how we believe that life is meant to be shared in this beautiful city,” Lincolkn City Cultural Center Director Price said.
The 440-feet decorated pathway is wide enough to be driven on and is handicapped accessible, according to Price. The Poetry Path’s estimated cost is $205,000, funded through grants and donations.
“It has aggregates in several different colors in big swaths to make it feel like a riverbed,” she said. “There are also blank spots were there will be words and that’s where we are going to put the community poem.”
The community poem was not available publicly at press time pending final approval. The poem was developed through a community process with a group of approximately 25 people who brainstormed about what the DeLake School site means.
“So, we will have phrases about life here, andthe people who live and visit here,” Price said.
Plaza project
Work to transform the Cultural Center properly along Highway 101 began last spring. See previous coverage of the project with this story at thenewsguard.com.
The overall Plaza project will transform the outdoor space around the historic Delake School building, home to the Lincoln City Cultural Center since 2007. By the end of 2023, the 2.6 acres around the brick schoolhouse will be transformed into a pedestrian friendly outdoor space, filled with dedicated installments of public art, gathering spaces with seating, and sponsored spaces for education and performance, connected by the drive-able meandering pathway.
The Plaza site plan, which was formed with community input in 2018 and 2019, offers a redesigned parking area and traffic flow, along with islands, lighting and other upgrades required by city code.The center has partnered with the Lincoln City Percent for Art fund, which provided the Plaza’s first installation: Pete Beeman’s “Poppy” on the southwest corner.
The Cultural Center is also working with the Lincoln City Rotary Club to provide outsized outdoor musical instruments in the northwest corner and the Kiwanis Club of Lincoln City, leading the charge for a playful children’s outdoor arts classroom on the east side.
Price said the project has seen “normal” construction delays, but overall is on time and on budget.
“I believe we are on scheduled to finish by this fall,” Price said.
An opening ceremony for the new plaza is tentatively scheduled for October, the specific time and day has not yet been released.
“This project will provide so much space at the Cultural Center and it will be so much more welcoming, Price said. “There will be places to gather to have weddings, receptions and concerts, and there will be lighting at night.”
Although the property belongs to the City of Lincoln City, the$3 million development is a project of the nonprofit Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Civil West Engineering Services, Shapiro Didway Landscape Architects,and Cascade Civil Corporation are the project partners with the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
