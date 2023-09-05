Work crews have been spending the past few weeks developing a Poetry Path that will take visitors around the Lincoln City Cultural Center as part of the new Plaza.

“The Poetry Path is about creating an attraction, something meaningful and interesting, that also speaks to what we are as a people in Lincoln City, what we value, and how we believe that life is meant to be shared in this beautiful city,” Lincolkn City Cultural Center Director Price said.

Careful Toss

Construction crew members carefully toss different color aggregate onto the Poetry Path.
Emerging Path

This worker places the small pebbles onto the path.
Spreading

This worker carefully spreads the aggregate along the path.
Leveling Off

Workers level off the path at the southwest corner of the property.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you ready for the change from summer to fall?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.