The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde will receive a $500,000 federal investment to build a fixed wireless network providing high-speed Internet connections to 200 unserved households in their community.

High-Speed Internet Connections

The funding will allow the Tribe to build a fixed wireless network providing high-speed Internet connections to 200 unserved households in their community.

The $500,000 for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde is from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal broadband connectivity program created and funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.  The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law added additional funds to the program.

