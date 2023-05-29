The Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde will receive a $500,000 federal investment to build a fixed wireless network providing high-speed Internet connections to 200 unserved households in their community.
The $500,000 for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde is from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Tribal broadband connectivity program created and funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law added additional funds to the program.
"Thanks to this generous grant we've been awarded, we can continue to grow and strengthen our digital infrastructure, ensuring our members remain connected and active in our online spaces,” said Cheryle A. Kennedy, Tribal Council Chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. “We will maximize this opportunity and get our members closer together."
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced the funding.
“Quality rural broadband is essential to quality of life, and that infrastructure priority must include Tribal communities,” said Wyden, who recently pushed the FCC to ensure rural, Tribal communities receive a fair share of federal broadband grants. “I’m gratified the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde have earned these federal resources, and I’ll keep battling to ensure all Tribal communities in Oregon have similar access that connects families to health care, children to online resources that help with school, and workers to good-paying job opportunities.”
“In today’s world, reliable and affordable broadband is crucial for Tribal communities to succeed,” Merkley said. “Investments that improve access to high-speed internet will help support the economy, education, and quality of life for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. I’ll continue doing all I can to secure resources that support Oregon’s Tribes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.