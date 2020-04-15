U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley recently announced that Oregon airports will receive more than $140 million to help them respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus public health crisis.
Among the airports receiving funds are the Newport Municipal and the Siletz Bay State (Gleneden Beach) Airports, which are slated to get $69,000 and $20,000 respectively.
“This relief funding is incredibly important to help Oregon’s airports, large and small, deal with the economic impacts of the coronavirus outbreak,” Merkley said. “These assets are economic hubs for communities across our state, and we need to make sure they have the resources they need to get to the other side of this crisis.”
The funding for airports from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security (CARES) Act allows them to cover operating expenses that arise from sharp air travel declines and other economic losses in the wake of COVID-19.
“The economic impact from this global pandemic has devastated airports in Oregon and nationwide,” Wyden said. “More federal help will be needed to support these key travel connections throughout Oregon, but I am gratified these resources are en route to ensure our state’s airports will continue running in communities that rely on them for travel, the transport of goods and more.”
