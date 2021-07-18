U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced $5.4 million in Head Start funding going to Oregon from the American Rescue Plan.
“Head Start programs give low-income kids in Oregon and nationwide a leg up, preparing them to excel in school,” Wyden said. “It’s critical to get the Head Start programs of our state back in person as quickly and safely as possible to make sure Oregon’s youngsters don’t fall behind. This funding from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which I fought to pass through Congress earlier this year, will help do just that.”
“Every Oregonian deserves a high-quality education; investing early in our children’s health and learning is critical to ensuring their success,” Merkley said. “This funding from the American Rescue Plan will help to provide a strong foundation for students of all backgrounds to thrive, especially after the challenges of schooling through the coronavirus pandemic. I will continue to fight for programs like Head Start that equip Oregon students with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”
