The City of Newport has been advised by ODOT that APHIS (USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service) plans to start bird testing activities on the Hwy 101 Yaquina Bay Bridge on Friday, March 25. APHIS will be setting up a noise cannon on Friday and testing some pyrotechnics. After that they will be out there a few times a week to deal with nests and use tools such as pyrotechnics and lasers.
The noise cannon will be automated to go off for a couple of hours around dusk each evening. The efforts will be concentrated in the section of bridge over the bay and not near the shore.
The Coast Guard has been notified and will be putting out a notice to mariners (Local Notice to Mariners) (LNM). There will be no effect upon marine navigation.
This notice is to prevent unnecessary concerns and 911 calls.
