The Newport Marathon returns June 4 with over 900 runners registered for the event.
Yaquina Bay Road will be closed for eastbound traffic from 7 a.m. to noon June 4 from John Moore Road to milepost 11.
Westbound traffic will remain open. Elsewhere temporary closures may occur as runners move through the racecourse in the morning.
