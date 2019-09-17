The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board, and the nine fire protection agencies are opening burn season Thursday, Sept. 19.
With the recent rain and forecasted precipitation, the risk of fire spread has decreased and is expected to remain at a low level.
This summer’s weather was not as dry as the previous two summers, according to the Fire Defense Board. This kept fuel moisture levels higher and moderated fire danger throughout the region. The Fire Defense Board thanks the public for adhering to the burn regulations this summer and along with the quick response of all of our Lincoln County firefighters, which helped keep wildfires to a minimum.
Many Lincoln County fire agencies require a permit to burn yard debris (also known as open burning). In Lincoln City, permits are required for all outdoor yard debris burning and can be obtained at the St. Clair Fire Station located at 4520 SE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City.
Burning is prohibited within the City of Lincoln City by a city ordinance. Outdoor yard debris burning outside of the city is limited to burn barrels and
small 3’ x 2’ burn piles. For further information call 541-996-2233.
The Fire Defense Board is encouraging the public to contact their local fire agency for specific regulations regarding burning of yard debris. Below is contact information for all Lincoln County Fire Agencies:
