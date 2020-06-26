The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board, and the nine fire protection agencies are announcing the closure of back yard debris burning season.
The last date to burn yard debris will depend on where you live in the County. Most Fire Agencies are closing their burn season by July 1. Newport Fire Department and Rural Fire Protection District, Depoe Bay Fire District, and North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District’s last day of burning is July 5.
Regulations for recreational fires may vary from agency to agency. The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board encourages the public to contact their local fire agency for specific regulations regarding burning of yard debris.
