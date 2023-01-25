The Oregon Senate Republican leadership team has released its Equitable Oregon Agenda.
“It is important for [our Caucus] that all citizens of Oregon are heard and listened to,” Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend). said. “We’re not here to burn bridges – we’re here to build them. That is what this Session is about for us: making sure we can build a bridge to a better future and an equitable Oregon.”
Equitable Oregon focuses on:
Saving Oregonians from Rising Inflation & Increased Cost of Living
• Return the Kicker as a check, returning $5,200 per household on average - LC
3881
• Freeze property taxes for Oregon seniors 67+ for primary residence - SJR 17
• Raise CAT tax coverage threshold to $5 million - SB 127
• Additional exemption against Oregon estate tax - SB 68
• Urge balanced budget amendment to United States Constitution - SJM 1
• Create a business-friendly environment to attract semiconductor industry, creating high paying family wage jobs
Human Dignity in Housing & Homelessness
• Support housing development goal of 36,000 units yearly
• Tax deduction for renting room(s) in taxpayer's primary residence - HB 3032
• Allow local governments to amend urban growth boundaries to include lands to be used for needed housing - SB 656
• Financing for infrastructure/predevelopment costs for moderate income housing- SB 534
• Expand affordability for Oregon renters with additional tax incentives - SB 435
• Ensure funding for mental health services are being disbursed effectively - SB 300
• Recriminalize possession/distribution of hard drugs i.e. Fentanyl - SB 735
Promoting Freedom & Prosperity for All Oregonians
• Require approval by majority of Senate of any reprieve, commutation, or pardon - SJR 11
• Durational limitations on declarations of emergency by Governor - SJR 14
• Require all executive clemency actions by Governor be initiated by application and follow specific procedures - SB 667
• Impeachment process for statewide elected executive branch officials - SJR 13
• State employees cannot be reimbursed for travel to/from Oregon when living outside of Oregon - LC 3697
• Protect free and fair elections
Modernizing Oregon's Education System, Empowering Parents and Students
• Increase virtual public charter school cap to 5% - SB 707
• Allow students to enroll in any public school - SB 259
• Curriculum transparency - HB 2628
• Nontraditional pathways to licensure for prospective career and technical education teachers - SB 677
• Pilot program to provide funding to school districts to increase access to schools by homeless students and improving academic achievement - SB 658
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.