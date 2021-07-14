Wayne Belmont officially retired last Friday after 35 years as Lincoln County Counsel, though he will continue to work with the county counsel’s office on a contract basis, assisting with special projects and helping as needed over the next year.
Lincoln County Board Chair Doug Hunt noted at the board’s regular meeting July 6 that in addition to the duties of county counsel, Belmont has fulfilled the role of county administrator, doing so “admirably and with tireless dedication and selfless commitment to the county,” he said.
“As a new commissioner, he provided me guidance and insight to complex and controversial challenges, making the adjustment to my job so much smoother,” Hunt recalled.
Representing county commissioners and other elected officials in civil matters was Belmont’s dream as he attended the University of Oregon School of Law.
“There are so many things we can do together,” Belmont said, relationships central to the successful career he enjoyed as county counsel for Lincoln County.
“You work hard to nurture and build relationships, because working together is so much better than setting up silos,” he said.
Highlights of Belmont’s career include involvement in the establishment of the Lincoln County Library District, development of the transit district that stabilized and expanded bus service throughout the county, formation of the state’s first extension service district and developing the animal services district.
Assistant County Counsel Kristin Yuille, hired by Belmont in 2009, will succeed him.
Before becoming an attorney, Yuille was a research scientist at Pfizer Global Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After attending law school at Michigan State University, she worked at the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and clerked for the Honorable Amy Krause in Lansing, Michigan, who serves on the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Yuille is admitted to practice law in Michigan, Oregon and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office as a patent attorney.
Yuille asked to speak after being appointed county counsel at the July 6 meeting, thanking the commissioners and acknowledging Belmont.
“I’ve been honored to be part of this team for 12 years,” she said. “Directly related to my success has been the mentorship and leadership in place in the county.”
“We all look forward to working with you, too,” Board Chair Doug Hunt responded.
The commissioners voted unanimously on July 6 to establish the position of county administrator. The county is actively recruiting for the new position, and is expected to fill that position in the Fall.
