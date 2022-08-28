The Sitka Center for Art and Ecology in Otis is getting a financial boost from the Oregon Arts Commission.
The center in the unincorporated area of Lincoln County will receive $10,000 to support arts access with Sitka Center’s Youth Program, providing hands-on arts education to more than 1,200 Pre-kindarganden to 8th grade students in partnership with local schools during the 2022-23 school year, along with a four-week summer art educations series for more than 100 underserved and rural youth in Tillamook County.
Statewide awards
Twenty-four arts organizations,including the Sitak Center, will each receive a $10,000 grant award to illuminate the power of the arts for K-12 students through $240,000 in FY2023 Oregon Arts Commission Arts Learning funding, the Oregon Arts Commission announced today. All funded projects feature partnerships with Oregon schools reaching communities across the state.
“So many schools lack adequate funding for arts education,” Oregon Arts Commission Executive Director Brian Rogers said. “We are grateful to these arts organizations for providing creative and enriching experiences for our youth. Arts education inspires further development and creative problem-solving skills, important for Oregon’s future leaders."
The Arts Learning grants are designed to:
- Support high-quality projects that provide a responsive opportunity for learning in and through the arts to benefit K-12 students.
- Foster exchange of knowledge between artists and educators
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by Oregon's Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts.
The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities.
In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
Funding support
The Arts Commission is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
Applications were evaluated by a review panel based on project quality and responsiveness, project support and project impact.
Priority for funding is given to projects that primarily impact schools in one or more of the following categories:
- Title 1 participation
- Location within a county with more than 16.9 percent of the population experiencing poverty.
- Or location in a rural community.
Although grant recipients are listed with their organizations’ base location, the population they reach is typically outside of their immediate community – often in rural and underserved parts of the state.
For more information about the Oregon Arts Commission, visit www.oregonartscommission.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.