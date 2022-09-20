Lincoln City Parks & Recreation (LCP&R) is proud to host the 100th birthday party for Frank King at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place on at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 1.
Come join the fun and meet the man that swam an average of 130 miles/year, started piano lessons and rebuilt his house and workshop - all in his 90s.
After Frank and his family lost their home and all keepsakes, he commented “How many people get to start over at 98?”
After serving in the Marine Corps, working in aviation, journalism and teaching careers, Frank became a resident of Lincoln County in August of 1985. He has been an ever-inspiring regular in the pool, walking indoors or outdoors, writing a column for the Senior Center newsletter and singing with the Lincolnaires.
Join us to sing Happy Birthday, add your name to the guest book and enjoy reading the timeline of Frank’s life, so far.
Cake and beverages will be served.
For more information, call 541-996-1248, or email llafon@lincolncity.org.
