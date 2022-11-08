A single ticket sold in California is worth $2.04 billion in the largest ever Powerball jackpot, according to the Oregon Lottery.
The Oregon Lottery reports that a million dollar ticket was sold in Salem Nov. 7 and a million dollar Powerball ticket also was sold in Portland Nov. 2 during the build up of the $2.04 billion jackpot.
Since the Powerball jackpot run up to the record jackpot began on Aug. 3, the Oregon Lottery sold nearly $33 million in tickets. Approximately a third of those sales will be returned to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more, according to the Oregon Lottery.
The retailers who sell lottery tickets also saw more than $2.6 million in added commissions from the boost in ticket sales. That’s not including bonuses from the lower-tier wins.
Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The largest prize won in Oregon was a $340 million jackpot in 2005.
The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players have a year to claim their prize.
Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.