Officials with the Echo Mountain Complex have completed preliminary structural damage assessments in the fire area.
293 residential structures have been determined to be a total loss. An additional 22 residential structures have sustained damage. Numerous outbuildings, automobiles, RVs, trailers, boats and other personal property were also destroyed.
“It’s a miracle that we are able to report that there are no fatalities associated with this incident,” said Incident Commander Rick Dolan.
Specialized teams of structural specialists have been on-site at the incident since Monday to conduct inventories and assessments of structural damage. Each of the impacted properties throughout the fire area has been assessed for loss or damage. Lincoln County will be publishing a more comprehensive and finalized list of structures by address at a later date.
The Echo Mountain Complex was ignited during the massive wind event that impacted western Oregon on September 7, 2020. The Echo Mountain Complex is comprised of the Kimberling and Echo Mountain Fires. Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 1 has been in command of the fire since September 10th.
Residents impacted by the Echo Mountain Complex can access information on re-entry and assistance at: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire
Residents are reminded that while re-entry to many areas is allowed, numerous hazards remain around structures. Utility companies have been working in the affected neighborhoods to restore services.
