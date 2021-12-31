Adventist Health Tillamook is partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute free, FDA-approved COVID-19 self-testing kits to the communities where Adventist Health Tillamook has medical offices in Estacada, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Pacific City, Sheridan, Tillamook, Vernonia and Welches. These test kits are available for home use to all patients who request them by walk-in or scheduled appointment to any of the medical offices listed below, starting as soon they are delivered from the federal government.
Information on initial availability will be announced on Adventist Health Tillamook’s Facebook page, currently estimated to be the week of Jan. 3, 2022. These kits are supplied to Adventist Health medical offices weekly and distributed while supplies last. Testing for COVID-19 has been identified as a critical component to containing the expansion of the virus, which has been forecasted to peak again in the coming months due to the highly transmissible omicron variant.
These free COVID-19 testing kits use an antigen test to determine a result, a widely available method of testing that produces results in less than 15 minutes through a test strip that identifies antibodies specific to COVID-19.
Gina Seufert, RN, Physician and Clinic Services Executive and Privacy Officer at Adventist Health Tillamook said, “I think it is very important to have easy access to testing when patients are feeling like they have COVID symptoms or know they have been exposed to someone who is COVID positive. If this predicted wave of COVID comes, these at-home test kits will help contain patient exposure in our communities and will encourage people who are positive to seek appropriate care early on before hospital resources are needed.”
Adventist Health Tillamook locations providing free COVID-19 tests are as follows:
• Medical Office – Estacada, 200 SE Highway 224, Estacada, OR, 503-630-5511
• Medical Office – Hoodland, 24461 E Welches Road, Welches, OR, 503-622-3126
• Medical Office – Lincoln City, 1105 Jetty Avenue, Ste C, Lincoln City, OR, 541-614-0482
• Medical Office – Manzanita, 10445 Neahkahnie Creek Road, Manzanita, OR, 503-368-6244
• Medical Office – Pacific City, 38505 Brooten Road, Ste A, Pacific City, OR, 503-965-6555
• Medical Office – Plaza, 1100 Third Street, Tillamook, OR, 503-842-5546
• Medical Office – Sheridan, 222 SE Jefferson Street, Sheridan, OR, 503-843-1535
• Medical Office – Vernonia, 1005 Cougar Street, Vernonia, OR, 503-429-1953
