Though most of our communities lie within the cool coastal marine area the East portion of our county may be affected by the forecasted excessive heat conditions. With the number of heat related illnesses and deaths that occurred earlier in the year in Oregon we feel it is important to make sure this information is widely shared. You may be planning a trip to the valley during these next few days and need to take extra precautions; you may have friends, family in the impacted area that you could call and check on to make sure they are okay.
NEW - NWS Issues Excessive Heat Watch for Lincoln County
New event. Excessive Heat Warning from 8/12/2021 12:00 PM to 8/14/2021 10:00 PM PDT for Lincoln County, OR
WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 possible.
WHERE...In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and Lower Columbia. Areas most at risk lie east of the Coast Range crest.
WHEN...From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Saturday.
IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hottest days are expected on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Be sure to check on neighbors, friends and family often during the heat. If possible, transport those without air conditioning to a cool space; and continue to monitor them.
