The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for significantly unstable conditions, which is in effect from 11 AM Thursday to 10 PM PDT Friday.
* Affected Area...In Oregon above 2500 feet...Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range...Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.
* Temperatures...85-100 degrees.
* Instability...Deep surface mixing with heights 7000-12000 feet
above ground level.
* Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible under potential plume dominated behavior. Pyro-cumulus and pyro-cumulonimbus activity is possible. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High Level Haines values will be 4 and 5, however, the deep surface mixing and instability is resulting in stability component values of 3. Additionally for Friday and over the Cascades, mid-level moisture may produce isolated thunderstorms which produce very little surface rain and gusty outflow winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
