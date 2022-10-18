Lincoln City, a beach town of 9,000 residents on the Central Coast of Oregon, has continued on its goal to help tackle the affordable workforce housing crisis through repurposing existing public property.

The City’s redevelopment partner, Innovative Housing Inc. (IHI) received their permits in September and has broken ground on a 107-unit affordable housing project on NE 25th Street. Currently, the site is being prepared for retaining walls with the next step being foundations.

The property at the highway used to be a former gas station, and the easterly portions of the development were known as the “Iris N Ranch” a family residence converted to a convalescence home before removal of the buildings in the early 1970’s. The property has not been used since then.

Now with construction underway, IHI is focusing on another critical point of the project: building the prospective applicant process. IHI is currently taking names for a list of interested residents and will build a future rental application process that would begin in mid-2023. Residents could potentially move into the neighborhood in the first part of 2024.

Individuals and families interested in knowing more about the future application process can get on an “interest list” by contacting Leah Cooper at IHI at lcooper@innovativehousinginc.com.

In addition to creating more housing choices, Lincoln City will also benefit from IHI’s expertise in assisting new renters and homeowners find stability and growth in their new homes.

“I am thrilled to see this great partnership project get underway as I better understand and get to know the housing needs of our community," Lincoln City Manager Daphnee Legarza said.

IHI responded to the City’s 2018 Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for the 25th Street site and other publicly-owned parcels. IHI has over 35 years of development experience and operates nearly 1,000 affordable units in Oregon

For more information about either the City or the URA, or with regard to this redevelopment project, visit https://www.lincolncity.org/departments/economic-development, or contact: Alison Robertson Director, Lincoln City Economic Development & Urban Renewal Agency PO Box 50 Lincoln City, Oregon 97367 541-996-1095.