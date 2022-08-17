The pandemic increased social isolation for young and old alike and impacted our collective feeling of well-being.
Addressing these issues, the Linn, Benton, Lincoln Partners for Health is hosting its 2022 Summit Friday, Aug. 19.
The free summit is open to all, with virtual and in-person options as well as Spanish interpretation available. Lunch will be provided to those who attend in person.
The summit’s theme is Building Resilience: Well-being and Mental Health Resources in a Post-Pandemic-Environment. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Linn-Benton Community College’s new Chinook Hall at 931 NW Reiman Ave. in Corvallis, which has the latest virtual conferencing capabilities.
Keynote speaker Carolyn Aldwin, PhD, is professor emeritus in the College of Public Health and Human Sciences at Oregon State University. Her research has examined how psychosocial factors affect health and especially how individuals cope with stress.
Closing remarks will be provided by Helen Kao, MD, who has practiced at Lumina Hospice and Palliative Care in Corvallis since 2016. Board certified in internal medicine, geriatrics and hospice/palliative care, she has special interests in house calls, dementia care, reducing polypharmacy in health care, supporting adults who experience physical and cognitive decline and advocating for comprehensive advanced care planning.
Breakout sessions will focus on youth wellness and resilience; health impacts of loneliness and social isolation; explaining the public charge rule; and an interactive session on accessing the many useful features of MyChart, the online portal that connects people with health management tools and their medical records.
Registration is now open at PFHBuildingResilience.eventbrite.com.
Partners For Health include Samaritan Health Services, Linn-Benton Community College, Western University of Health Science COMP-Northwest, and Coast to the Cascade Community Wellness Network.
For more information, contact Samaritan Health Service at 541-557-6208.
