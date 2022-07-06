Deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, to a reported menacing in the 3500 block of Yaquina Bay Road near Newport. Deputies located the vehicle near the intersection of East Olive and Northeast Fogarty Streets in Newport, where they initiated a traffic stop. Due to the reported involvement of a firearm, additional sheriff’s office and Newport Police responders temporarily blocked the eastbound lane of East Olive Street.
According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation revealed the driver, Eddyville resident Clint Richard Corwin, passed the caller in unlawfully and was driving in an aggressive manner. Corwin then pulled off the road, brandished a firearm, and pointed it in the direction of the caller. Firearms were recovered from the vehicle.
Corwin was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, and recklessly endangering another person.
Corwin’s passenger, Melody Lorraine Lanier, also of Eddyville, was issued a citation and released for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Newport Police Department and Oregon State Police assisted in this investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.