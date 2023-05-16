On Monday, May 15, 2023, at about 6:10 PM, LCPD Officers were dispatched to Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild, located at 3026 NE Highway 101 on a reported graffiti call that turned into a physical disturbance.
As officers were responding, updated information was that victims had chased the suspect to the area behind Starbucks where a physical altercation was currently taking place.
When officers arrived in the area, several subjects were located behind the old “Little Sambo’s” restaurant. The male suspect fought the witnesses/victims as they were detaining him for police, and then fought with officers before he was successfully secured and placed into a patrol vehicle. The male suspect was determined to be a 16-year-old juvenile from Salem Oregon.
Subsequent investigation determined that several cans of spray paint had been stolen from the storage area behind the Beach Club Restaurant. The 16-year-old suspect had spray painted graffiti “BAM” on several businesses and vehicles in the area. The estimated repair cost is expected to be well over $5,000 in total damage as a result to the spray painted graffiti.
The juvenile was charged with several counts of Criminal Mischief II, Criminal Mischief I & Resisting Arrest, and later released to his guardian. The case investigation is ongoing, as it is believed more victims will be discovered.
The list of victims so far are as follows: Beach Club Restaurant, Mills Ace Hardware, Wells Fargo Bank, Captain Cook Motel, Ocean Lake Laundry, The Surftides billboard, Lock & Key Adventurer’s Guild, as well as a new model Subaru Outback.
Lincoln City Police would like to thank the concerned citizens, witnesses and victims for their assistance with this case. This is yet another example of the partnership between our citizens and the police that allow us to solve crimes and help make a safer community for us all.
