The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board (LCFD), and the nine fire protection agencies in the county, announce the closing of all burning effective at 8 p.m. Thursday, September 8, through 6 a.m. Sunday, September 11.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the area.

"Fire danger is at an extreme high. Lower than normal fuel moisture levels, forecasted hotter/dryer weather, and increased wind compound the danger," according to a release from the LCFDB. "This fire weather event is similar to the 2020 Oregon Labor Day fires. It is not expected to be as severe but is considered just as dangerous. Nonetheless, extreme precautions and safeguards during this time are necessary and of the utmost importance."

Local fire agencies are continuing to assist other areas in Oregon for active fires limiting resources to respond to a wildland fire, the LCFDB release states.

Oregon Department of Forestry, West District, will move Lincoln County to HIGH fire danger on Friday through possibly Sunday. See ODF Regulated Public Use Info Sheet and Regulated Use Restrictions live webpage for more information.

This burn ban is expected to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, September 11, but may be extended depending on conditions.

The LCFB release states that firefighting resources are strained throughout the state supporting active fires in our sister counties. Lincoln County has dispatched fire fighters several times this summer in support of those efforts - the most recent dispatch was scheduled to returning home Sept. 7.

Burning restrictions may vary based on location and jurisdiction. Contact your fire district or fire department for more information.